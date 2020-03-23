'Not easy to work from home' - Rohit Sharma takes sly dig at ICC after 'Best Pull Shot' tweet

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 23, 2020, 01.13 PM(IST)

Rohit Sharma: India's milestone man Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

ICC tweeted a picture of four legendary cricketers asking who is the better player in terms of pull shots. Rohit Sharma was missing out in the options.

Rohit Sharma is known to play best shots against the short balls, he is called the 'Pull King' for his signature pull shot sixes. These shots have featured in almost every innings played. 

ICC tweeted a picture of four legendary cricketers asking who is the better player in terms of pull shots. Rohit Sharma was missing out in the options. The prolific Indian Batsman took a dig at ICC. 

ICC posted this:

×

To which Rohit Sharma responded:

×

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the entire sporting world has come to a halt. In India, at least 400 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 with new cases surfacing with each passing day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not only decided to suspend the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 until April 15 while suspending the entire domestic season until further notice.