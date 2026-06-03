/Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen again! Firouzja defeats Gukesh as title race heats up

Round 8 of Norway Chess 2026 proved to be a defining day in Oslo, with two decisive classical victories and one Armageddon showdown reshaping the battle for the championship. Alireza Firouzja secured a crucial classical win against World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Playing with the white pieces, Firouzja successfully navigated a tense endgame amid severe time pressure from both players, converting his advantage and moving within a single point of tournament leader Wesley So.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu delivered another remarkable performance by defeating Magnus Carlsen for the second time in the tournament. The 20-year-old Indian grandmaster, who had previously beaten Carlsen with the white pieces earlier in the event, repeated the feat with the black pieces in Round 8, significantly tightening the title race.

With this achievement, Praggnanandhaa became only the second player, after India’s chess icon Viswanathan Anand, to defeat Carlsen twice in the same tournament. He also joined an elite group of players who have beaten the five-time World Champion three times in classical chess. The remaining classical encounter between Wesley So and Vincent Keymer ended in a draw.

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However, So emerged victorious in the Armageddon tiebreak, earning additional points and maintaining his lead at the top of the

standings. Following Round 8, Wesley So leads Norway Chess 2026 with 14 points. Firouzja sits just behind on 13 points, while Praggnanandhaa remains firmly in contention with 12 points heading into the final rounds.

Norway Chess Women Round 8: Assaubayeva beats Divya

The women’s tournament also featured two decisive classical games and one Armageddon decider, with Bibisara Assaubayeva strengthening her grip on first place. Assaubayeva recorded an important classical victory over Divya Deshmukh. Playing with the black pieces, the tournament leader absorbed pressure effectively before capitalizing on time trouble to secure the full point.

Zhu Jiner also registered a significant classical win, defeating reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun. Consistent endgame pressure allowed Zhu to convert her advantage and move level with Divya Deshmukh on 10 points. The clash between Anna Muzychuk and Humpy Koneru ended in a classical draw.