'Nobody in GT gave Yash Dayal any sympathy': Tewatia recalls how he motivated pacer after Rinku's onslaught

IPL 2023 edition has produced some thrilling encounters already. Match 13 of the cash-rich league saw the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad on April 09. Opting to bat first, GT rode on fifties from Sai Sudharshan and Vijay Shankar to post 204 for 4. In reply, KKR was 128 for 2 courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29) but post Rashid Khan's hat-trick, it seemed that GT will get past the finish line comfortably. KKR needed 29 off the last over before Rinku Singh (21-ball 48*) hit five sixes on the trot to take his side home, by three wickets, on the final ball of the contest.

Yash Dayal was the bowler who faced Rinku's onslaught and failed to defend 29 in the last six deliveries. He was disheartened after the end of proceedings and wasn't part of GT's XI in their next outing, where they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday (April 13). It is to be noted that Dayal was part of GT's IPL 2022 triumph and the 25-year-old played nine games where he accounted for 11 scalps.

Rahul Tewatia, who starred in GT's last-over win over PBKS (hitting a 2-ball 5*), revealed how he motivated Dayal after Rinku's heroics. "He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year,” Tewatia, who resorted to a lap shot over fine-leg with 4 required off 2 balls, told reporters on Thursday evening (April 13).

He further opined, "One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I don’t think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy."

Tewatia added, "I told him, ‘One match has gone bad. If you want to go down then only you can hit the rock bottom otherwise at GT no one will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practising and execute what didn’t happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you can’t go any lower than this."