No ill will in dressing room: Pakistan captain Babar Azam slams rumours of rift ahead of CWC '23

After Pakistan's miserable run in the Asia Cup 2023 edition, won by Team India, there were rumours of a rift in the Pakistan dressing room. After their close defeat to co-hosts Sri Lanka in their last Super Four game, Pakistan bowed out of the multi-nation event in Colombo. Following this, reports started flowing in that captain Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi had a verbal spat in the dressing room. However, Captain Babar has rubbished all such claims while addressing the press in Lahore on Tuesday (September 26).

Ahead of Pakistan's departure to India, before their CWC '23 warm-up game versus New Zealand on Friday (September 29), Babar stated, "There is no ill will in the dressing room. There are discussions after every loss but they get twisted into something else entirely. The entire team is like a family and there is love and respect there."

Following their forgettable run in the continental tournament, Pakistan dealt with a major blow as premier pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the CWC 2023 edition, in India. Hasan Ali has been included in the final 15 as the Men in Green are now gearing up for the marquee 50-over World Cup in India, which commences on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Babar also spoke at length about the atmosphere of playing in Indian venues, stating that it would be good to exhibit their skills in front of jam-packed crowds. While Pakistan fans will be present, they will surely be outnumbered by the Indian fans when the two Asian giants lock horns in the mega event, on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

"Unfortunately, we will be missing the fans. However, as far as I know, the games are all sold out so we will be playing in jam-packed stadiums. Although our fans will not be there, I know they will make sure their love is heard on social media. I have heard that the fans in India also show their love, although I have not experienced that as of yet but I am excited to play in India as well," Babar further added.

Pakistan play New Zealand on Friday and meet Australia on October 03 in their two warm-up games, both in Hyderabad. The 1992 winners will remain in the same city till their opening two games in CWC 2023, locking horns with the Netherlands on October 06 and Sri Lanka on October 10.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

WATCH WION LIVE HERE