Week 1: New York Jets win but lose Aaron Rodgers, Eagles survive scare and more Winners and Losers

The NFL Week 1 is over and with that the hopes of the New York Jets' aim to end the draught of Super Bowl too, well almost. The Jets though stunned AFC East champions Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime but their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field due to an injury.

Rodgers was not the only one who suffered an injury, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins also suffered one during his team's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. Nonetheless, the week produced some great games and results while some teams just survived like the Eagles. Here are the winners and losers of the NFL Week 1

Week 1 NFL Winners

Dallas Cowboys: America's team showed why it should be loved so much as they started their 2023 campaign with a sensational 40-0 win over the perennially miserable New York Giants. The most interesting thing about the Cowboys' victory was that not even a single touchdown pass was thrown by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Green Bay Packers: Everyone was skeptical of how the Packers going to be without Aaron Rodgers. Guess what, nothing's changed. The Packers are still the same with Jordan Love at the helm now and also, they still own the Chicago Bears. The Packers QB threw for 245 yards in 15 completed pass attempts out of 27. He also threw two touchdowns as well. A good night, one must say.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence has lived up to his billing in 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The QB threw for 241 yards in 24 completed attempts out of 32 including two touchdowns. Colts QB Anthony Richardson didn't do too bad either but the honors went to the Jags who are finally figuring out things after being bad for too long.

Week 1 NFL Losers

Kansas City Chiefs: The defending Super Bowl champions couldn't have it any worse then losing their opening game by the closest of margins. Chiefs coach Any Reid took the blame for it and rightfully so after they lost 20-21 to the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles: Not only Chiefs but the Eagles too were bad in their opening game against the New England Patriots. Everybody was left impressed with new-look Patriots' performance as they gave a scare to the last year's Super Bowl runner up. The Eagles did win 25-20 but they have to answer some questions and quickly.

New York Jets: The Jets did win their game against the Bills but they lost their biggest bet of the season - quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old has suffered Achilles Heels injury that broke hearts of all Jets fans who had hopes from him and nobody can blame them.

