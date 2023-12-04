WATCH | Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco punches Packers CB Keisean Nixon, gets ejected

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco faced the ejection after throwing a punch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon on Sunday (Dec. 3). The incident happened with only a minute left on the clock in the game.

The Chiefs were at 1st-and-10 at the Packers' 45 when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice. The WR caught it at exactly 10 yards but the ball popped out of his hand after being tackled. Packers CB Corey Ballentine recovered the ball, ran for a pick-six and scored.

While Ballentine was running towards the end zone, Pacheco and Nixon got involved in the fight where the Chief was caught throwing a punch. Have a look at the incident below: pic.twitter.com/sFrwoeeWE1 — wow that was crazy (@CowardlyDoggo) December 4, 2023 × After the review of incident, Pacheco was ejected and disqualified from the contest. The pick-six review, however, went in the Chiefs' favour but they received a 15-yard penalty for Pacheco incident, putting them back in the middle of the gridiron.

Kansas City eventually lost the game 27-19 and now have 8-4 record this season. The Packers, on the other hand, improved to 6-6 record.

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles also saw a heated moment with 49ers linebacker Dre Greelaw and Eagles staff Dom DiSando being ejected. The incident happened in the second half when DiSando, aka Big Dom, confronted Greenlaw during a play review.