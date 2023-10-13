QB Patrick Mahomes leads defending champions Chiefs to win over Broncos

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass and Harrison Butker kicked four field goals to lead defending NFL champion Kansas City over Denver 19-8 on Thursday.

Mahomes improved to 12-0 for his career against Denver as the reigning Super Bowl champions improved to 5-1 while the Broncos slid to 1-5.

It was the fifth triumph in a row for the host Chiefs, whose only defeat came by 21-20 to Detroit in the NFL season opener.

"Today was big. Getting in the red zone was big," Mahomes said. "Third downs, we've got to continue to work on and get better at.

"As a whole we've got the talent. It's how can we execute the little things and be that team we want to be."

Mahomes improved to 80-20 as an NFL starting quarterback, completing 30 of 40 passes for 306 yards while rushing six times for 31 yards.

Travis Kelce, who had nursed an injury, caught nine passes for 124 yards while the Chiefs defensive unit forced three turnovers.

"(As an) offensive guy I want to see a lot of points, but it's great to see that defense locking down a good team," Mahomes said.

"They've done it all year long and they don't get the credit. The defense is something special so far."

Mahomes, 28, drove the Chiefs 62 yards in seven plays for a touchdown, with his 3-yard scoring toss to Kadarius Toney producing a 10-0 lead with 3:06 remaining in the second quarter.

Butker, who made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter, kicked a 60-yard field goal to close the first half and put the Chiefs ahead 13-0 then added a 25-yarder in the third quarter for a 16-0 advantage.

The Broncos pulled within 16-8 with 6:11 remaining when Russell Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams ran in a 2-point conversion.

Butker responded with his fourth field goal, connecting from 52 yards with 1:59 remaining, to secure the triumph.

