Lamar Jackson's SAVAGE response to wide receiver Zay Flowers’s touchdown celebration goes viral - watch

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave a savage response to wide receiver Zay Flowers following his touchdown celebrations after Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Baltimore scored two touchdowns during the game and both of them came courtesy of Flowers. During the game, Jackson and Flowers connected for a 3-yard score early in the second quarter to put the Ravens ahead 7-3.
Thus, Flowers celebrated by tossing the football over his head and guard John Simpson caught hold of it. This prompted wide receiver Rashod Bateman to get down on one knee and propose to Simpson. The NBC broadcast displayed Flowers trying to explain his touchdown celebrations on the sideline. It did not impress Jackson and the former MVP's response went viral in no time.
Lamar's reaction to Zay Flowers' TD celebration 😂— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2023
Jackson was asked to comment on Flowers' celebrations in the post-game press conference. To this, the quarterback said, “worst celebration I’ve ever seen.” “The first one was horrible. I told him. I didn’t know what was going on. I was just standing there like, ‘alright.’ … When I saw what happened, I was like, ‘that was a–.’ … That was the worst celebration I’ve ever seen,” said Jackson.
Flowers had a memorable outing in Ravens' narrow win over Chargers. He got another chance to celebrate after he managed to score another touchdown in the final two minutes, taking his side to a 20-10 win. The 23-year-old channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo with a fake penalty kick and then replicated the Portugal captain's iconic goal celebration.
After this win, the Ravens continue to top the overall standings in AFC North. They have nine wins and only three losses.