Lamar Jackson's SAVAGE response to wide receiver Zay Flowers’s touchdown celebration goes viral - watch

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave a savage response to wide receiver Zay Flowers following his touchdown celebrations after Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Baltimore scored two touchdowns during the game and both of them came courtesy of Flowers. During the game, Jackson and Flowers connected for a 3-yard score early in the second quarter to put the Ravens ahead 7-3.

Jackson was asked to comment on Flowers' celebrations in the post-game press conference. To this, the quarterback said, “worst celebration I’ve ever seen.” “The first one was horrible. I told him. I didn’t know what was going on. I was just standing there like, ‘alright.’ … When I saw what happened, I was like, ‘that was a–.’ … That was the worst celebration I’ve ever seen,” said Jackson.

Flowers had a memorable outing in Ravens' narrow win over Chargers. He got another chance to celebrate after he managed to score another touchdown in the final two minutes, taking his side to a 20-10 win. The 23-year-old channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo with a fake penalty kick and then replicated the Portugal captain's iconic goal celebration.