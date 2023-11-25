Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips carted off after injury against Jets, coach says 'it doesn't look great'

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter during the 34-13 win against the New York Jets. The LB left the field on a cart and didn't come back to play any further. Phillips suffered a non-contact lower leg injury which appeared to be a ruptured Achilles tendon on TV replays.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel provided an update after the game but was not optimistic about it.

"It's his Achilles -- doesn't look great, but we'll find out more tomorrow," McDaniel said. "Yeah, I don't want to get ahead of myself, but not fired up about it."

The coach also described the scene where the Dolphins teammates were around the injured LB as he was being helped to hop onto the cart as emotional. Look at the injury video below: You can see it snap unfortunately…Torn achilles for Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips! 🙏 for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JDCLwPGsmC — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) November 24, 2023 × "Everyone knows how bad he wants to take steps in his game and be absolutely great in this league, which he has and I'm very proud of him the whole season and it's very, very tough in the short term from my vantage point," added the Dolphins coach.

As for the game, the Jets were humiliated with a pick-six on a Hail Mary attempt by QB Tim Boyle just at the end of the second quarter. New York went into the halftime with an 11-point deficit with box score reading 17-6 in Miami's favor.

The Dolphins got the ball in the second half and added another three more points via field goal to their score in the third quarter while the Jets scored a bagel. In the final 15 minutes, the Dolphins scored further 14 points, taking their total score to 34 and the Jets could manage only seven in the final quarter.