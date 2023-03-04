NFL: WR Jordan Addison 'asks' Steelers, QB Pickett to pick him up at the draft

Former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison, at the NFL Combine, on Friday, made it clear that it'd be 'real cool' if the Steelers pick him in the draft, reuniting him with his college teammate and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison said on Friday. "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me."

Addison and Pickett played together for two years, 2020 and 2021, at the Panther before the WR decided to join USC for his final season in college while Pickett joined the league.

"That'll help the transition a lot," Addison added. "Just having your former quarterback, you already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So with him, once you're running your routes, he's trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time."

While there have been many equations in the NFL currently where the teams have paired up college teammates, Steelers general manager Omar Khan is not hyped up too much about it,

"I think you're always looking at things like that, but given the offseason that you have and the time guys spend together, I think the transition of new receivers trying to get acclimated to quarterbacks is not a hard process," said Khan. "... But Jordan Addison, he's a really good football player," he added on Tuesday.

As far as Pickett is concerned, the QB has already done the advocating for this former college mate.

"We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt," Pickett had said in January on Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward "Not Just Football" podcast. "That's like the college teammates' dream, especially for a quarterback and receiver, that kind of dynamic, especially given how well we played together," the QB added.

Among the famous duos in NFL who played together in College are Jacksonville Jaguars QB & WR Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase from LSU and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith who were together at Alabama.

