/NFL Week 5, Thursday Night Football: 49ers overcome Rams in overtime thriller

San Francisco's Eddy Pineiro booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime and the 49ers defense came up big in a tense 26-23 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Pineiro banked in the game-winner off the inside of the left upright with 5:51 left in overtime. San Francisco's defense thwarted the Rams' ensuing drive with Deommodore Lenoir and Marques Sigle credited for the game-winning fourth-down stop of Rams running back Kyren Williams.

Pineiro's 59-yard field goal with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter had put San Francisco up 23-20, and the 49ers then forced a goalline fumble from Williams with 1:07 remaining.

Rookie lineman Alfred Collins punched the ball away from Williams then fell on it.

"It was a must-have-it play because if I didn’t do that, they would have scored," Collins said. "When I saw the ball, I cocked it back and hit it."

However, on their resulting possession the 49ers were forced to punt and Rams kicker Joshua Karty drilled a 48-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

It was a gritty win for quarterback Mac Jones and the banged-up 49ers over an NFC West division rival that had won their last three encounters.

Jones, standing in again for injured Brock Purdy, battled through a knee injury as well as arm and leg cramps, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

"It came down to who was going to be the toughest team, and I think it was us," Jones said.

Kendrick Bourne caught 10 passes for 142 yards, Christian McCaffrey had eight catches for 82 yards and a TD and the Niners led 17-7 at halftime and were up 20-7 in the third quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns -- two to Williams and one to Puka Nacua.

Nacua now has 52 catches this season, the most ever through five games of a season.

Stafford connected with Williams on an eight-yard scoring pass that made it 20-20 early in the fourth quarter, but the missed extra point attempt by Karty denied the Rams their first lead of the game.

The 49ers rebounded from a loss to Jacksonville to improve to 4-1 overall, 3-0 against division foes.

They did it with not only Purdy but also Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Nick Bosa among those sidelined by injury.