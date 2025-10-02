/Argentine star Lionel Messi announces 2025 India GOAT tour with full itinerary

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has officially confirmed his GOAT Tour of India 2025, calling the country ‘very special’ and promising fans in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi a once‑in‑a-lifetime experience. This will mark his first trip back to India after 14 years and the excitement is already building across the nation. Messi announced the tour following the release of the itinerary: four cities over three days, with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15. In a statement on social media, the Argentine superstar said, “It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago … the fans were fantastic.”

The tour is packed with events beyond just soccer. Messi will lead concerts, host meet-and-greets, run football masterclasses, and take part in a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The organisers confirmed that the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and other selected venues will host marquee events on December 13.

While the itinerary was unveiled on August 15, Messi’s statement on Thursday cemented fans’ anticipation. The Argentina Football Association (AFA) also revealed the national team will play two friendly windows in 2025: one in October in the U.S., and one in November across Luanda (Angola) and Kerala, India.