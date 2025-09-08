NFL Week 1, SNF: WATCH | Bills score 32-yard field goal to complete stunning comeback in 41-40 win over Ravens

SNF, Week 1: Down 15 points, QB Josh Allen led a stunning comeback for Bills against Baltimore Ravens which culminated in a thrilling 41-40 win, thanks to a 32-yard field goal on 4th and 2 by Matt Prater.
The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football, thanks to a 32-yard field goal by Bills kicker Matt Prater with just 33 second left in the game. Bill QB Josh Allen led a stunning comeback of his team against Ravens after being 15 points behind at one point. The Bills scored two touchdowns in the final quarter before scoring the game-winning field goal to register a thrilling win in their season opener.
The last drive of the game started when the Ravens punter Jordan Stout kicked sent the football for 41 yards on 4th and 2 to Bills 20. Allen took over from there started with a 6-yard pass on 1st at 10 at Bills 20. The next pass by Allen was of 8 yards which took Bills to own 34-yard line and a fresh set of downs. Allen then ran for five yards on 1st and 10 to take them at Bills 39.
A five-yard penalty for a false start set back Bills to own 34 again with under a minute left in the game. Allen, however, came clutch in on the next play as he found Palmer on the deep left at 2nd and 10 for a 32-yard pass to take Bills at Ravens 34. The next pass was again a long one as Allen found Coleman for 25 yards to make it to Ravens 9-yard line.
Allen took a knee on the next three plays for a total loss of five yards to ensure there's not enough time left for the Ravens to make a comeback. On 4th and goal, Prater did the job and took Bills home. Have a look at the field goal below:
Bills QB Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 30 rushing yards in 14 carries and scored two touchdowns as well. His counterpart Jackson completed 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns as well as 70 rushing yards in six carries and one touchdown.