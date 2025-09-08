NFL Week 1, SNF: WATCH | Bills score 32-yard field goal to complete stunning comeback in 41-40 win over Ravens

The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football, thanks to a 32-yard field goal by Bills kicker Matt Prater with just 33 second left in the game. Bill QB Josh Allen led a stunning comeback of his team against Ravens after being 15 points behind at one point. The Bills scored two touchdowns in the final quarter before scoring the game-winning field goal to register a thrilling win in their season opener.

Bills score game-winning field goal

The last drive of the game started when the Ravens punter Jordan Stout kicked sent the football for 41 yards on 4th and 2 to Bills 20. Allen took over from there started with a 6-yard pass on 1st at 10 at Bills 20. The next pass by Allen was of 8 yards which took Bills to own 34-yard line and a fresh set of downs. Allen then ran for five yards on 1st and 10 to take them at Bills 39.

A five-yard penalty for a false start set back Bills to own 34 again with under a minute left in the game. Allen, however, came clutch in on the next play as he found Palmer on the deep left at 2nd and 10 for a 32-yard pass to take Bills at Ravens 34. The next pass was again a long one as Allen found Coleman for 25 yards to make it to Ravens 9-yard line.

Allen took a knee on the next three plays for a total loss of five yards to ensure there's not enough time left for the Ravens to make a comeback. On 4th and goal, Prater did the job and took Bills home. Have a look at the field goal below:

Bills vs Ravens stats