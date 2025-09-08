WATCH | US President Donald Trump's reaction to Alcaraz winning US Open 2025 goes viral

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat defending Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6 ,6-1, 6-4 to win his second US Open title and sixth grand slam title overall. This is the third consecutive time Alcaraz had faced Sinner in a grand slam final with previous two times being French Open and Wimbledon 2025.
Carlos Alcaraz may have won the US Open 2025 but it wasn't enough to please US president Donald Trump who was in attendance for the match at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz beat Sinner for his second US Open title and overall sixth grand slam but Trump's reaction, which has been going viral now, made it clear that the US president wanted Italian Sinner to win. The appearance by Trump comes amid rumours of his declining health but the US president looked okay at the Arthur Ashe stadium.
President Trump, in a video which his now going viral on social media, appears to be rolling his eyes with a grin that suggests 'whatever' after Alcaraz beat defending champion Sinner to win the US Open 2025 title. Have a look at the Trump's reaction below:
Trump, in the past, has made his sports preferences very clear including supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 against Philadelphia Eagles The Chiefs, however, also went on to lose the game. During Trump's first term as the US president from 2016 to 2020, his stance on the athletes taking a knee during the national anthem created also a huge controversy in the country.
As of the title match at the US Open 2025, Alcaraz started well by taking the first 6-2. Sinner come back quickly and strongly by taking the second set 6-3. It was, however, all Spaniard in the next two sets as he beat the Italian 6-1, 6-4 in the next two sets to win his second grand slam titles in last three finals.
This was the third consecutive time that Alcaraz had faced Sinner in the final of a grand slam. The Spaniard had beaten Sinner to win the French Open 2025 before Sinner beat Aclaraz in Wimbledon 2025.