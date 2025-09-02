/NFL Top 100 Top 10 list: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley named top player in dream debut with Eagles

The NFL 2025 season is just a couple of days from start when the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles taken on divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Field on Thursday (Sep 4). Ahead of the season, the NFL Network has revealed the top 10 of NFL Top 100 players and no wonder Eagles running back Saquon Barkley tops the list. The list also includes some expected players including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as well. As we wait for the season to kick off, here are the top 10 NFL top 100 players.

NFL Top 100 Top 10 players list

No. 1 - Saquon Barkley (RB, Philadelphia Eagles) - Barkley made a dream debut for the Eagles in 2024 and produced his first 2K season as well. He finished with 2,005 rushing yard in regular season and 499 yards in postseason with a total of 18 touchdowns.

No. 2 - Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens) - Jackson is NFL Network's top rated quarterback. He finished the 2024 season with 4,172 passing yards, 41 pass touchdowns, 915 rushing yards and four rushing TDs as well.

No. 3 - Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills) - The Bills QB finished the 2024 season with 3,731 passing yards and 531 rushing yards. He threw 28 touchdown passes as QB and added to 12 more while rushing.

No. 4 - Ja'Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals) - The 24-year-old is the youngest to achieve the feat with 1,708 yards in 127 receptions and going for 17 TDs as well.

No. 5 - Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs) - The QB produced career-low numbers in seven years as a starter but still ended up on the list with 3,928 passing yards, 307 rushing yards, 26 pass touchdowns and two rushing TDs.

No. 6 - Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals) - The man responsible for the Bengals' resurrection. He finished the 2024 season with 4,918 passing yards, 43 pass TDs, 201 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

No. 7 - Derrick Henry (RB, Baltimore Ravens) - He performed better than any other RB aged 30 or over. The 31-year-old finished the 2024 season with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 TDs. In addition, he also got 19 reception and added 193 yards as well as two TDs.

No. 8 - Myles Garrett (DE, Cleveland Browns) - The NFL's Superman is the league best defender for second year in a row. He recorded 47 tackles and 22 were for loss. He also hit opposing QBs 28 times and managed 14 sacks as well.

No. 9 Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings) - In a rebound season, he managed 1,533 yards in 103 receptions at 14.9 yards per reception to go with 10 receiving TDs.