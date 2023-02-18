NFL: Super Bowl winner Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy going to Washington Commanders

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl LVII winner Kansas City Chiefs, is reportedly joining the Washington Commanders as their new OC from the upcoming season in a two-year deal. According to ESPN, the Commanders have already finalized a deal to hire Bieniemy as their new OC and assistant head coach in a deal that includes a promotion in title, contractual structure and a pay raise. The sources say and ESPN reports that the Chiefs OC spent Friday with the Commanders current assistants and will meet the rest on Saturday. An introductory news conference with Bieniemy is supposed to take place sometime next week.

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs since the last five seasons helped Kansas City develop a strong offense, one which saw the Chiefs win two Super Bowls in last four years, including one just a week ago. He, however, wasn't the main playcaller as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called the shots. With Washington, however, Bieniemy will be in control of all the offense plays.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, before Super Bowl LVII, also lauded Bieniemy for his work with the team and said that the Chiefs OC has been great for them. "It's so past deserved," Mahomes said. "He's done everything the right way. He's been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everybody accountable, is creative in making up plays for us. I don't know why he hasn't been hired, but it's been great for us," the QB added.

The statement comes as Bieniemy, who has been trying to get a head coach job over the last four seasons but hasn't been able to crack the code despite appearing for several interviews. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also seconded QB Mahomes' thoughts and said that he's hoping Bieniemy gets an opportunity somewhere.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he's tremendous for the National Football League," Reid told reporters a day after Super Bowl LVII. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy," the Chiefs head coach added. Bieniemy will be replacing Scott Turner in the Commanders set-up who was fired on January 10 after three seasons with the team. During Turner's time in Washington, the team ranked 27th overall in yards per game and 28th in points per game.

