NFL: Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion, return cut short
When asked about Adams' frustration, Carroll pointed out, "By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn't play. Somebody said something that wasn't with us. It was somebody else that he might have responded to. I'm not sure about that."
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the opening series of Seattle's 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday (October 02) evening. Thus, things got out of hand as this led to a heated moment on the sideline and put an early end to his much-anticipated return. Adams took a knee to his helmet during an attempt to bring down a scrambling Daniel Jones. It is to be noted that the 27-year-old was playing for the first time following his left quad tendon tear in the previous season's opener.
Coach Pete Carroll, however, remains optimistic of Adams' return and stated that he should be available to play in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. "He got kicked in the head and so he misses this game, but the preparation to get him to this and then with the week coming off, he's going to be fine, I'm sure, and then be back out there," Carroll said as quoted by ESPN. "So it's just a little glitch right now," he opined.
The incident took place with Adams on the ninth play of the game. As a result, he was down on the field for a moment and then appeared in an uneasy state -- wobbling while trying to stand up. Thus, he was taken off the field courtesy of a team staffer on each side as his situation didn't look promising.
