NFL: Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion, return cut short

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the opening series of Seattle's 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday (October 02) evening. Thus, things got out of hand as this led to a heated moment on the sideline and put an early end to his much-anticipated return. Adams took a knee to his helmet during an attempt to bring down a scrambling Daniel Jones. It is to be noted that the 27-year-old was playing for the first time following his left quad tendon tear in the previous season's opener.

Coach Pete Carroll, however, remains optimistic of Adams' return and stated that he should be available to play in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. "He got kicked in the head and so he misses this game, but the preparation to get him to this and then with the week coming off, he's going to be fine, I'm sure, and then be back out there," Carroll said as quoted by ESPN. "So it's just a little glitch right now," he opined.

When asked about Adams' frustration, Carroll pointed out, "By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn't play. Somebody said something that wasn't with us. It was somebody else that he might have responded to. I'm not sure about that."

The incident took place with Adams on the ninth play of the game. As a result, he was down on the field for a moment and then appeared in an uneasy state -- wobbling while trying to stand up. Thus, he was taken off the field courtesy of a team staffer on each side as his situation didn't look promising.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf reacted to Adams' injury and said, "Just with dealing with Jamal, he's a great person, great energy that we love to have on the field at all times, and when he goes down like that it's always motivating." He added, "That's one of our brothers going down. So, we've got to pick him up and dedicate the rest of the game to him, because he would do anything just to be out there playing with us. So, just happy he got to play a game with us this year, and he'll be back real soon."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE