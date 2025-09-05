/NFL Week 1: Eagles beat Cowboys after spitting incident and weather delay

The Super Bowl defending champions Philadelphia Eagles beat divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys 24-20 in NFL season opener on Thursday Night Football (Sep 4) at Lincoln Field. The game saw too much drama to start with including a spitting incident which saw Eagles' Jalen Carter getting ejected six seconds into the game and even before the first snap was drawn. There was a weather delay of 64 minutes in the second half of the game as well but the Eagles eventually came out triumphant in game which was only three points being scored in the second half.

Jalen Carter - Dak Prescott spitting incident

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Eagles lineman Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott before the first snap. The Eagles also received a 15-yard penalty for Carter's unsportsmanlike conduct. The Cowboys offense took advantage of a gap in the Eagles defense and Dallas RB Javonte Williams scored two touchdowns in the first half.

Carter's ejection came after he was engaged in a verbal duel with Prescott who also appeared to have spit on the ground being spat on by the Eagles lineman. It remains to be seen if Carter is handed a suspension, but he'd most likely end up paying a fine only as evident from league's stance in the same type of incidents in the past.

Weather delay in Philly

The Eagles vs Cowboys season opener had finally slowed down in the third quarter before a weather delay stopped it all together for 64 minutes. The game was stopped for expected lightning in and around the Philadelphia area and upon resumption, both teams vied to score another point but failed. No points were scored after the weather break from each side.

NFL Week 1 - Eagles vs Cowboys Stats

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts went completed 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards but threw no touchdown passes. He also added 62 rushing yards in 14 carries and managed to score two TDs. Apart from him, Sqauon Barkley went for 60 rushing yards in 18 carries and scored on touchdown.