NFL: Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP, Chiefs beat Eagles to win Lombardi Trophy

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl LVII MVP as Kansas City rallied from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the championship showdown on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Chiefs' QB gave a spirited performance despite a troubling ankle and threw three touchdowns while completing 21 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 182 yards. Mahomes was earlier named the league MVP before the Super Bowl as the QB led its team to a 14-3 regular season record before going 3-0 in the postseason. This is the Chiefs' second Lombardi trophy in four years and third in total with Mahomes becoming only the 13th QB in NFL history to win multiple championships.

The Super Bowl winner will now head to Disneyland with a parade set for Monday 4:30 PM ET. The QB, however, said that he wouldn't take his 'world tour' for granted. The Chiefs had lost in Super Bowl LV 31-9 to Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and lost last season in the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals despite leading by 18 points. Reflecting on the win, Mahomes said, "the failures ... they give you a greater, greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion."

While Mahomes' numbers share the story of his part in the game, the fact that the QB played with an ankle sprain but still managed to take his team over the line makes him the true MVP. Mahomes had injured his ankle during the divisional round vs the Jacksonville Jaguars and the injury was aggravated late in the first half of the marquee clash but the QB powered through the pain to run for 14 yards in the Chiefs' touchdown drive to begin the second half. He also managed to scramble for 26 yards in the winners' game-winning drive which culminated with Kicker Harrison Butker's 27-yard field-goal with eight seconds remaining on the clock.

Earlier, the game started with a wild pace as the Eagles soared high and scored a touchdown on their game-opening drive. Philadelphia kept the pressure on and were up 24-14 by the end of the first half. The Eagles, however, conceded the advantage which included a turnover as well and a spirited Mahomes led his team to victory.

