NFL: New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett responds to Sean Payton's criticism

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett shared his views about Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's criticism. Hackett, while responding, said that Payton broke an unwritten code and that he hasn't received an apology for the comments as well. Hackett made the comments on Tuesday.

"Obviously, [the] last week has been a very unique week for this organization," Hackett said. "I've been involved in this business my whole life -- 43 years. As a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms, we all have a key for it. It's one of those things, there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house.

"This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it -- the things you do, the mistakes you make. It costs you time on the field, it costs you your job ... all those things. And I own all that stuff. That's a fact. I've got no excuses."

Hackett made it very evident that Payton broke the code of coaching fraternity and responded with 'I do' when asked the question. The Jets OC although said that he 'knew it (Payton's criticism) was coming.'

"It was very expected. You knew it was going to happen. You knew he was going to handle it that way at some point. That's how it was going all last year."

Notably, Payton had told USA Today last week that Hackett's 15-game stint as the Broncos' head coach last season was 'one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of NFL.' Payton, however, apologised for his remarks and termed them as a mistake.

Hackett, who was the coach of the Denver Broncos, was fired after going 4-11 in his first 15 games. Sean Payton took over as the head coach ahead of this season.

