The NFL Draft 2025 is just a day away and teams are busy figuring out whom to pick and whom to pass on. There have been many permutations and combinations already and the D-Day is final here. It'll take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Advertisment

With over 250 players registered for the NFL Draft 2025, here are the top 5 draft prospects for each position by Bucky Brook for NFL:

Also Read - 2025 NFL Draft: Date, time, location and all you need to know

Top 5 Quarterback Prospects

Advertisment

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Cam Ward (Miami)

Jaxson Dart (Mississippi)

Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

Top 5 Running Back Prospects

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)

Treveyon Henderson (Ohio State)

Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)

Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)

Advertisment

Top 5 Wide Receiver Prospects

Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Tetairoa Mcmillan (Arizona)

Matthew Golden (Texas)

Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

Luther Burden Iii (Missouri)

Top 5 Tight End Prospects

Tyler Warren (Penn State)

Colston Loveland (Michigan)

Mason Taylor (LSU)

Elijah Arroyo (Miami)

Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)

Top 5 Offensive Tackle Prospects

Will Campbell (LSU)

Armand Membou (Missouri)

Josh Simmons (Ohio State)

Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

Top 5 Interior Offensive Lineman Prospects

Tyler Booker (Alabama)

Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)

Jared Wilson (Georgia)

Tate Ratledge (Georgia)

Top 5 Cornerback Prospects

Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Will Johnson (Michigan)

Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)

Trey Amos (Mississippi)

Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina)

Top 5 Defensive Tackle Prospects

Mason Graham (Michigan)

Walter Nolen (Mississippi)

Derrick Harmon (Oregon)

Kenneth Grant (Michigan)

Darius Alexander (Toledo)

Below is the Round 1 pick order of 2025 NFL Draft (subject to change)