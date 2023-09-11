NFL: J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens running back, suffers season-ending injury in win over Texans - WATCH
Dobbins received a short pass in the 3rd quarter from quarterback Lamar Jackson and went to his right. He was then tackled by Texans safety M.J. Stewart while just two-yard short of the end zone.
Baltimore Ravens' thumping 25-9 win over the Houston Texans lost its sheen a bit after running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. The RB suffered a tore Achilles five minutes after the half-time and it devastated the entire locker room.
Dobbins received a short pass in the 3rd quarter from quarterback Lamar Jackson and went to his right. He was then tackled by Texans safety M.J. Stewart while just two-yard short of the end zone. The RB got up and limped to sidelines before going to the locker room with the helps of trainers. Have a look at the video here:
Don’t tell me this is the play Dobbins got hurt on… didn’t even look that bad man pic.twitter.com/z0cgD0Besk— Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 10, 2023
Talking about his teammate, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Dobbins' injury made his stomach hurt while Jackson called the incident unfortunate.
"That's very unfortunate," Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said. "I feel like J.K. been busting his behind to get back on that field and just show ... what he's capable of and to help us out along the way. I spoke highly of him this offseason, just letting everybody know we really need him. For him to go down with a [season-ending] injury, that's just very unfortunate, not just him -- for all of us."
"Just kind of crestfallen for him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh added. "We will put our arms around him, and he'll get into rehab, and he will be back [next season]. But yeah, it's really hard for him."
Talking about the game, the Ravens dominated the first quarter as they went up 7-0. The Texans fought back in the second quarter, putting up six points, thanks to a couple of field goals. The second half, however, belonged to Baltimore entirely as they scored two TDs to take the scorecard to 22-6.
In the last quarter, both teams could only manage a field goal each and the Ravens opened their season with a sounding win.
