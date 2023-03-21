NFL: Ex-Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to throw at Auburn Tigers' pro day

Former National Football League's (NFL) quarterback Cam Newton is all set to showcase his skills at Auburn once again - nearly 12 years after he first did that in the lead up of 2011 NFL draft.

Newton, who is an alumni of Auburn Tigers, will throw on his school's pro day on Tuesday. The QB made the announcement via a video he posted on his Twitter account.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," an emphatic Newton said in the video. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you," Newton can be seen saying in the video. "Ain't 32 [QBs] better than me," he said while ending the video with a smile.

The video had a lot of Newton's iconic laugh while he threw balls to Wide Receivers inside a practice bubble. Have a look at the video here:

Newton, who won the prestigious Heisman Trophy while at Auburn, last played in the NFL in 2021. The QB, however, played only in the final eight games of the season in his comeback stint with his previous team Carolina Panthers. He came back after the Panthers QB Sam Darnold was out on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.

Newton played for the New England Patriots in the 2020 season, where he started the season well but ended with a 7-8 record. Throughout the season, he managed to throw eight touchdown passes but topped them with 10 interceptions.

Newton, who will be turning 34 in May, is currently a free agent. Talking about his career, the QB has played in 148 games, completing 2682 passes in 4474 attempts for 32,382 yards. He has managed to throw 194 touchdown passes as well alongside 123 interceptions.

Newton, overall, has a 75-68-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback and has made a trip to Super Bowl as well when he took the Panthers to the Lombardi Trophy showdown in 2015.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE