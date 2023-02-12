NFL: Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs ahead of Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles, prepping for the Super Bowl LVII, have activated punter Arryn Siposs ahead of the marquee clash, set to be played on February 12 at the State Farm stadium in Phoenix, Arizona against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster. Siposss was on the injured list since Week 14 after he injured his ankle during the game against the New York Giants. Siposs will take the place back from his replacement Brett Kern, who could not fill the shoes in Siposs' absence.

Siposs averages 45.6 yards per punt this season with a net average of 40.5 yards. Kern, on the other hand, averaged a mediocre 42.2 yards per punt and an even lower net average of 37.7 yards. The Super Bowl-bound teams, meanwhile, are fine-tuning their plans one last time as they face each other on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, quarterbacks for the Chiefs and the Eagles, respectively, will look to glorify their resume with a win in the championship game. While Mahomes already has one Super Bowl to his name which he won in 2020, this is Jalen Hurts chance to cap a marvelous season with a Super Bowl win. The Super Bowl is evenly matched with both teams having 14-3 record till now.

Talking about the injuries, all but one of the Eagles' fitness worries had cleared up but punt return specialist and wide receiver Britain Covey was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had a full roster available for the game with those players who had some question marks over injuries given the all-clear.

Meanwhile, fans have packed the city of Phoenix ahead of the game despite sky-high prices of the hotels and tickets. While workers and broadcast crews at 63,000-seat State Farm Field prepared for the big day, those looking for last-minute tickets were being asked for at least $4,000 on the secondary market for the cheapest remaining seats.

The most popular destination for those who have traveled to the Southwest is the "Super Bowl Experience" in the city's convention center, where fans and locals can take part in all manner of games as well as view trophies and memorabilia.

(With input from agencies)

