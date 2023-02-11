NFL Super Bowl 2023: Quiz, match preview, live streaming details and top movie trailers

The most important annual event of the NFL calendar, Super Bowl LVII, is just hours away. The match is due to take place between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, USA, on Sunday. Fans watch the Super Bowls not just for the football, though; they also do so for the surrounding festivities. Despite being a US sport, the Super Bowl is expected to be one of the largest sporting events ever in the world. The match is expected to attract more than 150 million viewers in the US alone, whereas a total of 63,000 people are expected to attend the match at the venue. The match will be incredibly unique. As per media reports, Rihanna will be performing at the halftime show.

NFL Super Bowl 2023 quiz

Which is the most popular food eaten during Super Bowl?

Chicken Wings Pizza Slices Burgers Chili Fries

Which cities are hosting NFL Super Bowl 2024, 2025 and 2026?

Super Bowl 2024 will be played on February 10, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Super Bowl 2025 will be played at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025.

Super Bowl 2026 is expected to be played at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII half-time show?

Rihanna will be performing at the halftime show.

In which US state the NFL Super Bowl 2023 is being played?

NFL Super Bowl 2023 is being played in Arizona.

Super Bowl 2023 Philadelphia Eagles vs the Kansas City Chiefs match details

Super Bowl LVII match will be played between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. The match will be played at 6:30 PM ET or 5:00 AM IST (Monday, February 13). The venue of the match is State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The match will be live-streamed on the Fox News app and website.

Super Bowl 2023 live streaming: How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 match live?

The FOX Sports App and FOX Sports website will stream the Super Bowl 2023 match live. The Spanish-language commentary for the 2023 Super Bowl will be hosted on Fox Deportes, while the English-language coverage will air on FOX 4K. You can choose any channel based on your preferred language.

People without cable can choose to watch FOX through live streaming services like Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV. NFL+ is another app that you can use to watch the Super Bowl on a tablet or phone.

Top Movies and trailers released ahead of NFL Super Bowl 2023

Are you excited for Sunday's Super Bowl? Not only does the big game provide you with action on the field but also a taste of the best big-screen entertainment. There will be a tonne of new movie and TV show trailers, teasers, and TV spots running alongside the attention-grabbing advertisements during Super Bowl 2023. Here are the top shows and movies that will be premiered during the Super Bowl 2023.