NFL: Denver Broncos suspend defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting

On Monday (July 24), the National Football League (NFL) announced that Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy. It is to be noted that the 25-year-old Uwazurike bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. While the youngster can petition for reinstatement, the player cannot do it earlier than July 24, 2024.

In a statement, the Broncos said, "We were informed by the NFL [on Monday] that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously."

NOT THE FIRST INSTANCE

With Uwazurike, NFL has now banned as many as ten players in 2023 for violations of the prominent league's gambling policy. In June, three players got suspended indefinitely -- such as Indianapolis Colts' duo Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor. In addition, Tennessee Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere faced the brunt with a six-match suspension.

Earlier in 2023, four Detroit Lions players and a Washington Commanders player also faced suspension for violating the gambling policy. During the Broncos' offseason program, coach Sean Payton spoke at length about the efforts being made to make players aware and understand the gambling policy to the core.

Back then, Payton said, "We got a packet from the league. Obviously, when policies change, it's our job to educate [the players]. [Vice president of football operations and compliance] Mark Thewes was awesome. We're professional teachers. The packet we received, we looked at, studied [it] closely and then we presented it in our own PowerPoint. I probably had 20 minutes on it to really make sure everyone has it.

"If you're a teacher and half your class gets a D, you better look at yourself. It's not the policy, but it's the implementation, the understanding, and the educating of the policy. I presented a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present [it]. Hopefully it won't be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we're all on the same page.," he added.

With many such instances of players violating the gambling policy, the league will be concerned and has to address the matter with more detail going forward.

