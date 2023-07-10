NFL: Convalescent Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams 'plans' to attend training camp

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams plans to attend the upcoming preseason training camp and wants to take part in some practice when the camp starts on July 25. The RB had suffered torn ACL in Week 4 last season during the Broncos' loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I mean, that's the plan. I feel like I'm ready to go,'' Williams said after a youth camp he had organised when asked if he'd be medically cleared for the training camp, reported ESPN.

"It's just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it,'' Williams said. "... Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that,'' added Williams.

The RB had suffered the injury on October 2 and worked with the team's training staff recently. Williams also worked with the strength and conditioning staff of the Broncos as well in recent weeks.

The Round 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams had made the NFL's All-Rookie team in his maiden year of the league. The RB has also spoken to a few of Denver players about his injury and wishes to give his 100 per cent when he steps back on the field.

"Just the mental part, being to be able to move like you have your whole life,'' Williams said. "For the first two months, you're just kind of sitting in bed trying to get it to bend all over again. That's the hardest part. [But] that's who I got to be, that's who I've been my whole life. I don't want to get back on the field playing scared or timid, so when I do get back out there, I want to be 100 per cent.''

The running back played all 17 games in 2021 and racked up 903 yards in 203 rushing attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He also scored four touchdowns as well. In the next year, he had played just four games before being injured. Williams had 204 rushing yards to his name in 47 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt before being ruled out of the season.

