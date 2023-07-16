NFL - Believe That: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he will break 2000-yard mark next year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has said that he'll create history next season. The WR, speaking on his podcast, "It Needed to Be Said," said that he'll break the elusive 2000-yard receiving mark next year. Notably, no WR in the history of the NFL has been able to reach that mark.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro," Hill said. "2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league ... 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl -- we getting that. Believe that."

Hill looked set to reach the milestone last year only when he racked up 1,104 yards in his first nine games. The next part of the season didn't go as planned, including injuries to QB Tua Tagovailoa, as he finished with 1,710 yards on 119 receptions - still a career-high.

The NFL record for most receiving yards is 1,964 yards set by former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson Jr. who had set the record in 2012. While Hill seemed like coming close to the 2000-yard mark last season, he admitted this offseason that he did so with his athletic abilities and hadn't quite memorised the playbook. 2022 was Hill's first season with the Dolphins.

"Last year, I was just out there balling," he said in June. "I was just out there just using all athleticism. Like, 'Here, Tua [Tagovailoa], I'm going to be here and we're just going to do that.' So, this year should be a crazier year not only for me, but for also for the other wideouts."

Nonetheless, Hill remains confident of reaching the 2000-yard mark this season.

"I feel like I've got the right tools around me," he said. "I've got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, I've got one of the best head coaches in the NFL and also my position coach is a monster also. So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record and I do want to break the record.

"So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it."

