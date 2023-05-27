NFL: Arizona Cardinals part ways with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals, on Friday, have released their star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after a three-year stint which saw him play only one playoff game.

After joining the Cardinals in 2018, Hopkins ware mired in many controversies including getting banned for using performance-enhancing drugs. The WR missed 15 games in his last two seasons due to the drug issue.

In the only playoff appearance in 2021 season of the five-time Pro Bowler, the Cardinals lost to the eventual champions Los Angeles Rams. The trade rumours regarding the WR were ripe after the last season following a rather unfruitful stay after his trade from the Houston Texans in 2020.

Another reason which might have pushed the Cardinals to trade Hopkins is unavailability of their starting quarterback Kyler Murray as he recovers from a knee injury. Arizona's new coach Jonathan Gannon, who'll be at the helm in his first season, might also have had a say in choosing to look in another direction rather keeping Hopkins.

As for which team the WR might land to, he had put forth three things to select his next team on the “I Am Athlete” podcast Monday. The things Hopkins looking in his new team is: stable management, a quarterback who loves the game, and a great defense because “defense wins championships."

The WR also named a few quarterbacks on the same podcast with whom he'd like to play with and those are Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers).

In three years with the Cardinals, Hopkins played 35 games and went for 2,696 yards in 221 attempts with 17 touchdowns to his name. Overall, the WR, in his 10-year career, has played 145 games and notched up 11,298 yards in 853 attempts with 71 touchdowns.

