/NFL 2026: Josh gets job done for Seahawks after Seattle lose QB Darnold on opening drive in Super Bowl rematch vs Patriots

The NFL 2026 season kicked off on Wednesday (Sep 9), and last season's Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks, beat the New England Patriots 13-10 at Lumen Field in Seattle. It was all down to an interception by Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which sealed the opening-night win for Seattle. The Super Bowl champions had to face the loss of quarterback Sam Darnold on the opening drive, and after two scoreless quarters, backup QB Drew Lock led them to victory with two late scoring drives.

Seahawks win in Super Bowl rematch despite losing QB on opening drive

In the first Super Bowl rematch on opening night since 2016—which the Seahawks had won 29-13 in Super Bowl LX—Seattle was dealt a bad hand early on when QB Darnold went off the field due to a hip injury he sustained on the opening drive. The Seahawks were unable to score a single point in the first two quarters after that and trailed 7-0 at halftime.

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In the third quarter, the Patriots got a field goal to make the score 10-0 before the Seahawks got on the scoreboard. Lock then tied the game with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 4th-and-1, which came after Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted Drake Maye.

On the next drive, Maye was intercepted again, this time by Julian Love, setting up a field goal as the Seahawks went up 13-10 in the fourth quarter. It all came down to the final drive by Maye late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots QB, who was the runner-up for MVP last season, threw the ball into the end zone on 3rd-and-5 with seconds left, but it was intercepted by Josh Jobe near the sideline, ending the game.

How is Darnold doing?