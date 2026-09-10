/Brazil announce 26-member squad for friendlies, including against India

Brazil, the five-time FIFA World Cup winner, will be playing three friendlies in the coming days, including their first-ever match against India on October 3 in Kolkata. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who had vowed squad changes after their Round of 16 elimination against Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has announced a new-look 26-member team. Before India, Brazil will play two friendlies against Australia - on September 25 in Townsville and on September 29 in Brisbane. Brazil's next big tournament is the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 before preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup begins.

Brazil names 26-member squad for friendlies, including match against India

The most noticeable change Ancelotti made was an overhaul of goalkeepers, which includes three new players in Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), and Otavio (Cruzeiro), while Liverpool's Alisson Becker failed to find a place.

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From the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, the known players missing from the new-look squad are veteran midfielder Casemiro (Inter Miami) and Fabinho. Brazil's all-time highest goalscorer, Neymar, who announced his retirement post the FIFA World Cup debacle, is also not in the squad.

Among the players who made the cut are Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias and PSV Eindhoven full-back Mauro Junior.

Ancelotti, however, retained experienced players such as Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Barcelona's Raphinha, Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes, and Paris Saint-Germain skipper Marquinhos.

"With these three friendlies, we will start the new cycle to project the Selecao in the objectives of the coming years, which are the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup," said Ancelotti while announcing the squad.

Brazil full squad for friendlies, including India:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), and Otavio (Cruzeiro)

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), and Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), and Gabriel Bontempo (Santos)