'Neymar is determined and he will start against Leipzig': PSG coach Tuchel

Paris St Germain's star striker Neymar will make start against RB Leipzig in a crucial Champions League fixture scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

This will be his first start since his return from a three-week break due to hamstring injury. Neymar played half an hour in Friday's 3-2 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1 as Tuchel sought to give him a bit of match rhythm before the Group H clash at the Parc des Princes.

"Neymar? He is determined. Yes, he will start against Leipzig," Tuchel was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.

PSG lost their two-goal lead, provided by Kylian Mbappe against Monaco after a brilliant performance by Cesc Fabregas. Monaco are second in the table in Ligue 1 with 20 points.

PSG are currently on the top of Ligue 1 with 24 points from 11 games.

PSG are struggling in Champions League as they are three points behind Leipzig and leaders Manchester United with three games remaining.

PSG, who reached last season's final, lost 2-1 at Leipzig on November 4.