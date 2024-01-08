Newly elected Bangladesh MP Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan, video goes viral - WATCH

Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan has again come under the spotlight for his ill behaviour. Having won a parliament seat on Sunday after a landslide victory in the general elections boycotted by the opposition, a recording of Shakib slapping a fan after the crowd mobbed him went viral.

Although the origin of the video remains unclear as to when and where it got recorded, the visuals show the crowd mobbing the newly elected Member of Parliament and pushing him around after Shakib lost his cool and slapped a fan.

It's not the first time Shakib made headlines for the wrong reasons, on or off the field. Although the Bangladesh veteran is considered a top cricketer across all formats, some of his conduct has been loud, somewhat violent and questionable.

Earlier, during a season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Shakib lost his cool after the on-field umpire denied his clear-cut LBW appeal. Shakib angrily kicked the wickets and even uprooted the stumps, throwing them down and approaching the umpire while shouting.

Besides this incident, ICC once banned Shakib for three matches after he threatened a spectator with the bat and made a lewd gesture towards a television crew.

Active cricketer Shakib becomes MP

Shakib, 36, an active cricketer and captain of all three formats, earned himself an accolade outside of a cricket field. After announcing his decision to contest in the general elections, Shakib beat his rival by a huge margin of more than 150,000 votes in his constituency in the Magura’s western town.

As quoted by AFP, Shakib remained unavailable for comment, but before the results came out, he admitted to being anxious about contesting.

Meanwhile, Shakib had to take a leave of absence from cricket to contest for the Parliament seat, which he took after the conclusion of Bangladesh’s campaign in the 2023 World Cup.

Later, when questioned about his retirement plans, Shakib quashed those rumours.