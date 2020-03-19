New Zealand cricket players and support staff go into self-isolation after returning from Australia

All the players and coaching staff of the New Zealand cricket team have been put under 14-day self-isolation following their return to their homeland from Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday confirmed that all the 15 players and staff members who returned from Australia last weekend have been put under lockdown at their respective residences following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s statement on March 18.

The New Zealand prime minister had directed all the travelers to self-isolate for at least 14 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic even if they arrive in the country ahead of Saturday’s cut-off time.

New Zealand cricket players go into self-isolation

“They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We’ve passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they’re all following it strictly,” NZC public affairs manager, Richard Boock said.

New Zealand and Australia had started the Chappell-Hadlee series behind closed doors but the three-match ODI series was called off after the completion of the first ODI which Australia won by 71 runs at the empty Sydney Cricket Ground.

While there were reports that Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson had shown symptoms of COVID-19, he tested negative and was eventually sent back to New Zealand immediately.

Meanwhile, all sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus scare. However, the good news in this dire situation is that no cricketer has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus thus far.

