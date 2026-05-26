/New York Knicks reach maiden NBA Finals since 1999

The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday, stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with 4-of-4 three-point shooting to lead the Knicks' blowout triumph. New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final and will play for the crown starting June 3.

New York, who won their only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

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They are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each added 15 points for New York, who improved to 12-2 in the playoffs.

The Knicks closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run and began the second with a 12-0 surge to grab a 50-26 lead.

Shamet made two three-pointers in the pivotal stretch while Brunson and Miles McBride each made a three-pointer as the Knicks seized command.

Another Shamet three-pointer gave the Knicks their largest first-half lead at 61-32 in the second quarter before the Cavs trimmed it to 68-49 at half-time.

New York overwhelmed the Cavs with fast-break scoring and solid defensive work, pulling away for good in the third quarter.