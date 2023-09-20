New York Giants not ready to rule out 'quick healer' Saquon Barkley after victory over Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has refused to rule out Saquon Barkley despite the running back star suffering an ankle injury during his side's 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (September 17). There is not much time before the Giants' next outing, where they will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night (September 21). However, Daboll 'would not count' on Barkley missing the upcoming clash just yet when suggested by a reporter. "I wouldn't count on that. "Not just yet," he said.

"I'm not saying that he's out yet," Daboll said to a reporter "He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday. "But he feels a lot better [Tuesday]," he further opined. The coach has revealed that they will decide on Barkley's participation on the game day itself.

It is to be noted that the 26-year-old Barkley was projected as a "did not practice" on Monday and Tuesday, with the team only holding walk-throughs in Arizona. The Giants have left for California on Wednesday (September 20). On Monday, the diagnosis suggested that the youngster is likely to sit out for three weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Injuries have often halted Barkley's progress in the recent past. In 2019, he missed three games with an ankle injury and another four in 2021 due to an ankle issue. Thus, he will hope for a quick return and regain full rhythm going forward.

Despite Daboll being very optimistic about Barkley's return, it will be wise for both the Giants and the player to not rush his comeback. "I just say with every injury until you are with the player, you see the player -- you might heal a little different than I heal, he might heal different than another player heals," Daboll said. "Again, Saquon is a lot better than I thought he would be, or some other people thought he would be [Tuesday]. "We'll just take it day to day with him and if he can make it, great. If he can't, we'll see if he can get better by the following week," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE