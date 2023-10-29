I've never come across a team that underperformed like them: Eoin Morgan on England's dismal World Cup run

England’s World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, feels something is unsettling in the dressing room, as England - a side full of talent and match-winners is on the brink of the CWC 2023 exit with four losses in five contested matches. As England gear up for the marquee India match in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29), Morgan expressed his displeasure over watching the team underperform at this stage.

England is sitting in the bottom half of the points table after five games, and even if they beat India and win their remaining three matches later, the chances of them qualifying for the semis will still be in limbo.

Having had everything fall in place for them in the lead-up to the World Cup 2023, Jos Buttler was expected to take his team to the finals; however, the opposite happened as they now stare at the exit door with around a dozen matches left in the tournament.

Tearing into England’s approach, which left them with nothing but pride to play for, Morgan said he had never come across a sports team that underperformed like this team did, leaving him and everyone disappointed.

"I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders," Morgan said on Sky Sports.

"There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled. The method, which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the game[s], it is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence. It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now," the ex-England captain added.

Selection has somewhere cost England

England chief selector, Luke Wright, was confident that the team he picked for this CWC edition would do wonders, but nothing of that sort happened thus far. With several first-team players unavailable with injuries, including Jason Roy and Jofra Archer, England found it hard to fill in the right players in their places, as the result is there for everyone to see.

"They've made mistakes with selection: they've really struggled to find a balanced side and one that's effective enough to compete, never mind win this tournament. It's been unbelievably challenging for Jos and his team… they have to regain the confidence in the method that they've used for so long that has made them double world champions," Morgan added.

Meanwhile, India is one win away from guaranteeing themselves a spot in the final four, whereas, for the defending champions, the road ahead is full of obstacles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE