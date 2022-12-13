‘Neuer never listens...': Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn on the skiing accident

Former German goalkeeper and current CEO of Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn said Manuel Neuer suffered a season-ending injury because he 'never listens to anyone'.

“Manuel decided to take a little break from the tournament. He needed rest after such stress. Neuer is a big fan of alpine skiing and went to the slopes," Kahn was quoted as saying by RG.

"I know that he was warned several times that there was very little snow, stones were sticking out everywhere and it was dangerous to ride, but Neuer never listens to anyone."

Kahn, a winner of eight Bundesliga titles added that Bayern Munich had a problem to solve and that is to find Neuer's replacement for the season.

"We've lost our goalkeeper before the end of the season. It's terrible because he is one of the best in the world. A very serious loss for the team. But we believe that the recovery will go well and his return too, but for now, we have to solve the problem of a replacement. But this is temporary. Manuel will be back.”

Notably, after Germany suffered another shock exit from the World Cup, Neuer headed to the Alps to ski and clear his mind.

Neuer took to Instagram last week to share the news of the accident and the subsequent successful surgery.

"Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better," read the Instagram post.

"While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel."

The accident could have been avoided if Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had not given extended time off to the players who were still reeling from the repercussions of an early World Cup exit.

Bayern Munich currently sit atop the Bundesliga table with 34 points from 15 matches. However, with Freiburg and Salzburg breathing down the neck of the Munich-based club, Neuer's clutch ability to perform outrageous saves will be missed.

(With inputs from agencies)