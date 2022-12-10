Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg while skiing, ruled out for remainder of Bundesliga season

The veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing during the ‘extra vacation’ time handed to him by the Bayer chiefs following Germany’s failed World Cup campaign in Qatar. In a big blow to Bayern’s remaining 2022/23 campaign, Neuer is all but ruled out for the season. Neuer shared the news on his social media handle after going under the knife.

In a post on social media, Neuer said, 'Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better.

'While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel.'

Germany suffered poor fate for the second time in two successive World Cups as they got knocked out in Qatar after they stood 3rd in Group E. The four-time winners lost their opening game to Japan in a World Cup shocker while they played a 1-1 draw against Spain in their next game. In Germany’s final group stage game, they defeated Croatia 4-2, but because Japan beat Spain in its final match also, they stood second in the group and Germany got knocked out.

While each of Bayern players who were part of the World Cup team were supposed to train at Säbener Straße this week before Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann granted everyone with an extra time-off period. Enjoying while being on a vacation, Neuer also shared some snaps of him doing skiing as well.