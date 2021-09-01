Netizens can't keep calm after Kieron Pollard's unusual protest in CPL goes viral - WATCH

Kieron Pollard is known for entertaining his fans with his unique antics on a cricket field. An incident took place during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), that left several fans baffled.

During a match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings at Warner Park, Pollard was visibly disappointed after a wideish delivery was bowled by Wahab Riaz was not given a wide ball. The questionable umpiring decision upset both Seifert (who was at the striker's end), and Pollard (who was at the non-striker's end).

Pollard had an argument with the umpire for the call and after a brief chat he decided to ar away from the non-striker's end. As a sign of protest, Pollard stood near the 30-yard mark.

WATCH:

The video went viral on social media with several netizens laughing over the incident. Many of them also questioned the umpire for his call.

Despite this incident, Knight Riders registered a 29-run win over the St. Lucia Kings. Pollard and Seifert's 78-run partnership played a crucial role in posting 158 runs on the board.

Kings managed to score only 131 runs within 20 overs.