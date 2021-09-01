Netizens can't keep calm after Kieron Pollard's unusual protest in CPL goes viral - WATCH Photograph:( Twitter )
Pollard had an argument with the umpire for the call and after a brief chat he decided to ar away from the non-striker's end. As a sign of protest, Pollard stood near the 30-yard mark.
Kieron Pollard is known for entertaining his fans with his unique antics on a cricket field. An incident took place during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), that left several fans baffled.
During a match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings at Warner Park, Pollard was visibly disappointed after a wideish delivery was bowled by Wahab Riaz was not given a wide ball. The questionable umpiring decision upset both Seifert (who was at the striker's end), and Pollard (who was at the non-striker's end).
WATCH:
Polly : Are you blind?— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) August 31, 2021
Umpire : Yes
Pollard walks away 😂😂😂 #TKRvSLK #CPL2021 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/NGjSdMqmYu
The video went viral on social media with several netizens laughing over the incident. Many of them also questioned the umpire for his call.
Despite this incident, Knight Riders registered a 29-run win over the St. Lucia Kings. Pollard and Seifert's 78-run partnership played a crucial role in posting 158 runs on the board.
Kings managed to score only 131 runs within 20 overs.