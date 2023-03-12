Neil Wagner ruled out of ongoing Test as Sri Lanka in pole position to upset New Zealand in Christchurch

Ace Kiwi seamer Neil Wagner is ruled out of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch due to bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring that could see him missing on-field action for at least six weeks. The fast bowler left the ground late during the final session on day three upon feeling discomfort in his back and leg. Although he failed the fitness test ahead the of day four, he would still be available to bat if needed.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed the management has roped in Doug Bracewell as Wagner's replacement for the next Test.

“We all know how much playing Test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this. The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

“Doug is a skillful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season. We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next Test," he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is in the pole position to win the first Test at the Hagley Oval. Starting day four with three wickets down, the experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews bailed the visiting team out of trouble with a magnificent hundred (115) while getting little assistance from Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva lower down the order. Crucial partnerships across two sessions saw Sri Lanka cross 300-run mark and give a target of 285 to New Zealand in the final innings.

With a lot at stake, at least for Sri Lanka, the scorecard at stumps on day four of New Zealand being 28 for one in 17 overs will only boost their confidence entering the final day.