Neeraj Chopra breaks his silence after pulling out of CWG 2022: 'Hurt about not being able to defend my title'

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has broken his silence for the first time after pulling out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury. Chopra sustained a groin injury during the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 where he clinched a historic silver medal after finishing second behind world champion Anderson Peters with his best throw of 88.13m.

Chopra will not be defending his title at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. His absence is a huge blow for India as Chopra was one of the strongest contenders for a gold medal at the Games this year. The 24-year-old was also expected to be India's flag bearer in the opening ceremony but will not take part in the Games this year.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist broke his silence on his injury on Tuesday as he took to Twitter to share a lengthy post. Chopra revealed he had pulled his groin during his 4th attempt during the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday last week.

He said on further medical examination in the US it was revealed that he had sustained a minor strain and was advised to rest for a few weeks. Chopra said he took the decision to pull out of Commonwealth Games 2022 after discussions with his support staff, IOA and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) among others to ensure his injury is not aggravated. Chopra said he is extremely disappointed and hurt about not being able to take part in the Commonwealth Games this year.

"Hello everyone, I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks," Chopra said in a statement shared on social media.

"I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury. Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days' time," he added.

The Olympic gold medallist said he will now focus on his rehab and vowed to make a strong comeback soon while urging the fans to get behind Indian athletes who will be competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The 24-year-old had on Sunday became the only 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

He is also the first male athlete from India to a win a medal at the World Championships and the first athlete from the country to win a medal each at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.