NED vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Netherlands vs Afghanistan pitch & weather report, live streaming

NED vs AFG head-to-head: Netherlands and Afghanistan will meet in match no. 34 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday (Nov 3). The match is slated to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at 2:00 pm IST.

The Netherlands earned a big win against the in-form team, South Africa in a match earlier at Dharamshala. They also beat Bangladesh in their last match in Kolkata and will be looking forward to creating some trouble on the pitch for Afghanistan. But Afghanistan has also been in good form, as they won three matches against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It remains to be seen which side will showcase their skill and outclass the other.

Ahead of Friday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

A total of 9 matches have taken place between the Netherlands and Afghanistan in the ODI format. The Netherlands has won 7 matches while Afghanistan has won only 2 matches.

Total matches played: 9

Won by Netherlands: 7

Won by Afghanistan: 2

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The Lucknow wicket is expected to help spinners during the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup. There is a touch of grass on the pitch but the ground underneath looks pretty dry. With more than 20 hours left for the game, the curators could remove the grass.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Weather update

The weather forecast in Lucknow is projected to be 31 degrees Celsius (high) during the daytime and it will likely reduce to 17 degrees Celsius at night (low), according to AccuWeather. Notably, the sky in Lucknow will be cloudy during the day and night. But there is no threat of rain playing a spoilsport in the match.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Match 34, World Cup 2023

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2:00 pm IST