NCAA Tournament: Kentucky Wildcats' season ends with 69-75 loss to Kansas State

John Calipari's No. 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats' run at the 2023 NCAA Tournament ended after they lost to the No. 3-seed Kansas State 75-69 in the second round. It what was an underperforming season for Kentucky, they went 22-12 overall.

Kentucky though, had a talented bunch of players including Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace but the group couldn't fire on all cylinders throughout the season and in the end, they ran out of steam.

Kentucky, apart from their early exit from the tournament, lost to South Carolina and Georgia as well during the regular season.

Coach Calipari, who took UK to Elite Eight on cruise mode in his first six years, said, "I understand what this program is about," said Calipari, following the end of his 14th season on the job. "That's what makes it what it is, and that's why I tell players, 'This isn't for everybody,' because the expectations are so high."

Kentucky's last Final Four trip came back in 2015 and since then, the Kentucky Wildcats have been to Elite Eight just twice - in 2017 and 2019. Last Season, Kentucky was tamed by Saint Peter's in 15-over-2 upset in the first round itself and before that in 2020-21 season, Kentucky failed to qualify for the Big Dance tournament only.

Talking about the game, UK's star senior Oscar Tshiebwe scored a double-double of 25 points and 18 rebounds, while Wallace and Livingston scored 21 and 11 points, respectively.

"I'm sorry to the BBN (Big Blue Nation) because I came here to do something great," Tshiebwe said after the game. "Two years later it did not happen," he added.

For Kansas State, their Guard Markquis Nowell took the lead he posted game-highs 27 points along with nine rebounds to help his team overcome the Wildcats. They will next face Michigan State in Sweet 16 round on Thursday.

