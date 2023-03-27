NCAA Tournament 2023: Elite Eight game scores, results, winners, losers, Final Four teams

2023 NCAA Tournament has entered the Final Four round with only four teams left to compete after some thrilling Elite Eight games. The Elite Eight round saw some upsets with Kansas State being shown the out door by Florida Atlantic and San Diego State winning by just one point against Creighton.

Here are all the winners and losers along with scores from all the Elite Eight games:

Florida Atlantic (79) beats Kansas State (76)

Florida Atlantic played like a team and managed to beat no. 3-seed Kansas State by a mere difference of three points. Florida were ahead by four points at the end of the first half with the scores reading 42-38 and managed to stay just above the water, conceding just one point from the difference to win the game.

For Florida, Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Bryan Greenlee scored 16 while Valdislav Goldin and Johnell Davis chipped in with 14 and 13 points respectively. From Kansas State, guard Markuis Nowell tried his best to take his team through with 30 points and 12 assists but couldn't find support from others except Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 14 points.

UConn (82) beats Gonzaga (54)

In one of the most one sided Elite Eight games of the 2023 season, UConn put up a clinical performance to brush aside Gonzaga and moved into Final Four. While Gonzaga were just seven points behind at the start of second half, they just couldn't keep up with UConn after the break and managed just 22 points against UConn's 43.

For UConn, Jordan Hawkins scored 20 while Alex Karaban and Adama Sanogo managed 12 and 10 points, respectively. From Gonzaga's side, only Drew Timme and Julian Starwther could show some resilience, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

San Diego State (57) beats Creighton (56)

San Diego pulled a heist by one point to enter Final Four despite lagging by five point at the half-time with scored at 28-33. San Diego led the second half with 29-23 score like and delivered a heartbreak to Creighton.

For San Diego, Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Darrion Trammell managed 12 points. For Creighton, Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points while Baylor Scheierman and Arthur Kaluma scored 12 each.

Miami (88) beats Texas (81)

In the last Elite Eight game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Miami came out as a winner by seven points to book a berth for Final Four. Texas, however, was ahead by eight points at the half-time but couldn't hold on to the lead as Miami ran riot in the second half, scoring 51 points against Texas' 36.

For Miami, Jordan Miller scored 27 points and Wooga Poplar scored 16. Apart from them, Nijel Pack managed 15 and Isaiah Wong drained 14. For Texas, Marcus Carr scored 17, Timmy Allen scored 16 and Sir'Jabari Rice managed 15 points.

Final Four Schedule

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic

UConn vs Miami

