NCAA BK Women: LSU's Reese throws savage SHADE at Iowa's Caitlin Clark in John Cena style - WATCH

LSU Tigers women created history Sunday as they beat Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to clinch their first ever NCAA College Basketball title. Tigers' Angel Reese, meanwhile, mocked player of the year and Iowa's sensation Caitlin Clark.

Reese did the famous 'you can't see me' gesture in the final seconds before pointing to her ring finger, suggesting the title win. Notably, the taunt, which has been made famous by wrestler John Cena, was first done by Clark herself during Iowa's Elite Eight win.

Clark had scored a historic 40-point triple-double and waved her hand before her face during the gesture, which earned the praise from John Cena himself. Have a loot at Reese's video here:

Reese and Clark went head-to-head as they scored 15 points, 10 rebounds and 30 points, for Tigers and Hawkeyes, respectively. Reese, however, won the most outstanding player of the tournament award.

"I don't care about anybody else and what they have to say about me," Reese said after the game. "That's the difference between me and a lot of people. I don't. The biggest goal for me is the national championship. I don't care to be All-American. I don't care to be defensive player of the year, player of the year. The biggest goal is to be a national champion, and that's what I did."

Clark, however, said she didn't have any idea about Reese's gesture. Clark's coach, Lisa Bluder, made a comment on the gesture.

"I’m sure she was really proud of her accomplishment, and I would be really proud of my accomplishment if I won the national championship. We are all different people, with different ways to show emotions. I’ve got to focus on what I can control," she said.

