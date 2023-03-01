NBA: Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos case for $29 million settlement

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has settled her cases with Los Angeles County for $28.85 million pertaining to the sharing of photos of the 2020 helicopter crash in which Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, and seven others had died.

The crash photos were shared by the deputies among the staff of Los Angeles County sheriff and fire departments. They were also seen by some of the spouses of the employees and by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was sitting.

Vanessa Bryant, during an 11-day trial, had said in a testimony that this information about photos and sharing them added to her grief and she had panic attacks that the photos might still be out there.

The settlement amount, which Vanessa got, also includes $15 million a jury had awarded her after a federal court trial in August 2022.

Luis Li, Vanessa's lawyer, in a statement, said, "Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct. She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

Los Angeles County's lead lawyer, Mira Hashmall, also agreed with the settlement and called it 'fair and reasonable.' Hashmall added that it "resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees."

Apart from Bryant, co-plaintiff of the case, Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were among the people who died in the crash, received $19.95 million in the settlement.