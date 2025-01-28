The Miami Heat indefinitely suspended Jimmy Butler on Monday after the disgruntled forward walked out of a practice session, reportedly when he was told he would be coming off the bench for the NBA team.

Butler suspended

"The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games," the Heat said in a statement posted on X.

"The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services.

"This includes walking out of practice earlier today."

It's the third time this month the Heat have suspended the 35-year-old Butler, who had been expected back on Monday from a two-game ban for missing a team flight.

He had previously been suspended for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team".

Butler, in his 15th NBA campaign, sparked the Heat into the 2020 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 2023 finals, where they lost to Denver.

But even before his first suspension, Butler had indicated he wanted a trade. Initially resistant, the Heat have said the would "listen to offers" from other teams for the six-time All-Star.

The minimum five-game suspension announced on Monday would run through the NBA's mid-season trade deadline on February 6.

The Miami Herald reported that the Heat would determine whether the suspension would continue after that if Butler remains on their roster after the deadline.

Miami's star guard Tyler Herro said the team is getting used to playing amid the uncertainty surrounding Butler.

"It kind of feels normal now at this point," Herro said in comments reported by the Herald. "It's kind of just what it is. Nothing is guaranteed, so we just got to be ready to roll with whatever cards we're dealt with tonight."

Just past the halfway point in the regular season, the Heat are eighth in the Eastern Conference with their playoff chances in the balance.

