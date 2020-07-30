NBA legend Michael Jordan's sneakers up for auction; set to break sport shoe record

Eleven pairs of shoes worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan are up for auction from Thursday. These pairs are predicted to smash the record for a sports shoe.

Air Jordan 1 High is the key highlight of the auction. Michael Jordan wore these during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it smashed the glass backboard into thousands of pieces. Till date, a piece of glass is still lodged in the sole of the left shoe.

"It was an iconic moment in the history of sport," said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's -- which is organizing the auction with Stadium Goods.

These sneakers are signed by the legend himself and are estimated to sell for between $650,000 and $850,000, making it the most expensive sports shoe. This record is currently held by another Air Jordan that was sold by Sotheby's in May for $560,000.

The other pairs of sneakers could notch up a high price too. Like the Nike Air Ship set that Jordan wore at the early part of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984. They could fetch up to $550,000.

Air Jordan 7 Olympic, the sneakers worn by NBA legend during the gold medal game against Croatia at the 1992 Barcelona Games, which the USA "Dream Team" won, is listed between $50,000-$70,000.

According to Christie's estimation, the sales are expected raise a total of $2 million, highlighting the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of "The Last Dance," an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.