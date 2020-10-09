NBA Finals: LA Lakers to wear 'Mamba jersey' in game 5

LA Lakers will be wearing the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals to commemorate former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter who died during the helicopter crash earlier this year.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa was excited after the black jersey was approved for game 5.

Earlier, Lakers were supposed to wear this jersey in Game 2 and 7, they have decided to wear the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5.

Lakers were seen in the black jersey in game 2. They wore their gold jerseys in Games 1 and 4 and white in Game 3.

Kobe Bryant's untimed death had put the whole world in a frenzy. He was considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He led his team Lakers to 5 NBA titles. The American is the fourth in the list of all-time scoring list in NBA history. He was recently succeeded by his team's LeBron James. Kobe Bryant was well known as 'The Black Mamba', he was an 18-time All-Star player. He was the 'Most Valuable Player' in the year 2008. He scored 33,643 points in his career in NBA.

Kobe Bean Bryant had been a prolific shooting guard and is the all-time lead scorer for Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted in NBA's Charlotte Hornets who later traded him to Lakers in the year 1996 directly from the high school. He was under the then Lakers manager Jerry West. He was the first Shooting Guard to play 20 seasons in NBA history. He played from 1996 to 2016. He earned two gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for the USA.